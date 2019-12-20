Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.39 million. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Antero Resources by 707.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 760,446 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.