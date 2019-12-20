Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Coherus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 1,976,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,671. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.88.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 844,058 shares of company stock worth $15,214,052. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,695,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.