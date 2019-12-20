Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $920,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $1.10 million. Heat Biologics posted sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 695.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

