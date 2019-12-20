Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $35.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.72 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $146.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.48 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $277.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $291,000. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 131.3% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

