Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,130. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Community Banks by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $4,754,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

