Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 50,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

