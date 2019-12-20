Brokerages Set $61.67 Target Price for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $61.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

FSBW stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $282.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865 shares of company stock worth $407,982 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

