Brokers Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

NYSE:OKE opened at $73.98 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

