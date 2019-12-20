Brokers Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

