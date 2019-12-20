Brokers Set Expectations for FedEx Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.64. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.