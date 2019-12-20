Brokers Set Expectations for Tivity Health Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.57 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $939.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 231.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

