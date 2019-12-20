Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.91. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.56 and a 12-month high of C$55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

