BTIG Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Neutral

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.10.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.65. 405,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,499. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

