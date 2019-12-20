Bulwark (BWK) Price Reaches $0.0162

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $242,200.00 and $177.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

