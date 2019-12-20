Burst (BURST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,944.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $18,944.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Burst has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,075,252,188 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

