Burst Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, Livecoin and C-CEX. Burst has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $10,630.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,075,384,563 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

