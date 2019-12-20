Bytecoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and cfinex. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $53.06 million and approximately $18,496.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Crex24, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Coindeal, TradeOgre and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

