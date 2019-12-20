BZEdge (BZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,323.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $217,743.00 and $1,323.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

