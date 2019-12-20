C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.71

Headlines about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CMI stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.66. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,377. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million and a PE ratio of 42.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.