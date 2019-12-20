CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

