Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

CPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. 380,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,191,363. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

