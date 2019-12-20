Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $8.80 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,194,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,192 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

