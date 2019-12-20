Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

AAR stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AAR by 800.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

