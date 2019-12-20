Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 2,505,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,705. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,906,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,367,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.