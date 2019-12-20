CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWX. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.63. 127,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,979. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.77.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.80 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 20,800 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.