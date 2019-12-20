CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0156 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and IDAX. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $805.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.