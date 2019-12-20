Capricoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,915.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a market cap of $60,370.00 and approximately $38,915.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Capricoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

