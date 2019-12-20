Care.com’s (CRCM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CRCM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Care.com stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 5,385,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,582. The firm has a market cap of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Care.com has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Care.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 3,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

