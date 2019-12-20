CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CargoX has a market cap of $1.45 million and $24,889.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

