Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. Carnival also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

