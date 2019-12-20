Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

CCL stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.45.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

