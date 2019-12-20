Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

CSV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carriage Services by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

