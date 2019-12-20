Carry Market Capitalization Tops $6.25 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $578,654.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.06371376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,118,802,724 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

