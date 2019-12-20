Caspian (CSP) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $209,071.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

