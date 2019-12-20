Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Tops $54,463.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $54,463.00 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,139,128 coins and its circulating supply is 15,752,506 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

