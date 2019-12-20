Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($4.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $7.91 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 15,419.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $471,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

