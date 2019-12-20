Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.80) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CMX remained flat at $GBX 69 ($0.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 million and a P/E ratio of 13.80. Catalyst Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Catalyst Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.