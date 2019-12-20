CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 156,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,442. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CBTX by 17.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 268,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

