CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) received a C$3.25 price objective from Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.37. 243,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The firm has a market cap of $553.66 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.67.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1503171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.