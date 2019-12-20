Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119.90 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $671.98 million and $119.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, OKEx, COSS, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

