ChainX Market Capitalization Hits $4.98 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $542,303.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00023190 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 2,986,600 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.