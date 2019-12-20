Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Champions Oncology.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

CSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Champions Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

CSBR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

