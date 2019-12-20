Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

CHTR stock opened at $475.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $485.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

