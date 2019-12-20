Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of CC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Chemours has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.