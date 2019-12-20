Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHMG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

