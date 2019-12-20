China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Buy by Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. 1,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,501. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.