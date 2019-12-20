CIBC Downgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Neutral

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.23.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,141. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

