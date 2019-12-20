Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $12.31 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $68,567.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,794,818 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

