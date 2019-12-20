Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) versus Lakeland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LBAI) Critical Contrast

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $235.43 million 3.75 $63.40 million $1.34 13.04 Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 24.68% 10.13% 1.10% Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

