Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after purchasing an additional 449,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,282,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,636,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,041,000 after purchasing an additional 365,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

